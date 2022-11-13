Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
