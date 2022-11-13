Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.