Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

