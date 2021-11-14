It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
- Updated
Q: What is La Niña and
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Southern Wisconsin could see 1 to 3 inches on Sunday in the first accumulating snow of the season, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You ma…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…