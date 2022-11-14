It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 23-degree low i…
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will …
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.