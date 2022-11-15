Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
