Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

