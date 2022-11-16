 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

