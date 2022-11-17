It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI
