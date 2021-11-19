 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News