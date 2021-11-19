Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low i…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tues…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temp…
This evening in Madison: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than…