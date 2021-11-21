Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.