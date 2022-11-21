Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
