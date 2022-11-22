Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.