Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI
