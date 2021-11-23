Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.