Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 12AM CST TUE until 12PM CST TUE. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!