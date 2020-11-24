Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 12AM CST TUE until 12PM CST TUE. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.