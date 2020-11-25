Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM CST WED. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
