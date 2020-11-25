 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM CST WED. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

