Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

