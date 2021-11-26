It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
