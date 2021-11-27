 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

