The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
South-central Wisconsin is unlikely to see accumulating snow from the Alberta Clipper that will move across the state on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
- Updated
Q: Is our recent cold snap a harbinger of things to come?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Wednesday…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees toda…