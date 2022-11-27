 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

