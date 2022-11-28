 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

