Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

