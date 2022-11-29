Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees …
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…