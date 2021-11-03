Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.