Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

