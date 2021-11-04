 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News