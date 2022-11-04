Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have just experienced a record-breaking streak of benign weather.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. W…
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It sho…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.