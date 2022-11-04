 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

