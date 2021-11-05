Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloud…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
Highs across southern Wisconsin will barely crack 40 Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be back in the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.