Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

