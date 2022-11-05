Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
