Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

