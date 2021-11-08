Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.