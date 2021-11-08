 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News