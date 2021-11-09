 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

