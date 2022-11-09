Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.