Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.