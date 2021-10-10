Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The Madison area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect …