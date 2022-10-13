The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.