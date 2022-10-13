 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News