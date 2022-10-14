The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI
