Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

