Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
This year it seems unlikely that we will see another 80-degree day as at least the next 10 days seem certain to be cooler than that.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Th…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.