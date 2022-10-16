 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

