Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.