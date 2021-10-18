 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News