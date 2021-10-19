The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
