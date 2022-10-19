Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI
