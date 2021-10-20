 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

