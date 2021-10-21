 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

