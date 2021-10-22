Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
Postcard-worthy weather to start workweek for southern Wisconsin, rain, then cooler weather to follow
Southern Wisconsin will see sunshine and highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, before showers and thunderstorms at midweek usher in cooler weather, according to forecasters.
