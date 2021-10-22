 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

