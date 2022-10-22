Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Southern Wisconsin experienced this on Thursday afternoon.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
