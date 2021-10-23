Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
