Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

