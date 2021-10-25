 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

