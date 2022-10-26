Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.