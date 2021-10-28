Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.