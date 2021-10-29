Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.